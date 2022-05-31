Full Year 2022 Famous Brands Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Darren Paul Hele - Famous Brands Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome, on behalf of myself and Deon, to our end Feb '22 financial results presentation. We're here at our Leading Brands offices in Waterfall. Hopefully, if you're following us, that you're familiar with the 2 of us, and it's not the first time that you're engaging with us.



Thank you very much for your interest in registering for this video webcast. It is our first video webcast in a while. We've been on audio. And as we emerge out of COVID, hopefully, we'll be getting back into live.



Really, a special welcome to our Board members who've dialed in today. Thank you very much for giving us your time. And really, also great to have the Famous Brands family on our webcast. Really, really important that all of our key stakeholders, including our own people, are involved in listening to the results that they've put so much work into to bring to you today.



We're really confident that our journey on continued and improved disclosures is an ongoing journey and is really improving based on feedback