Famous Brands Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Susan Louise Botha - Famous Brands Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Virtual Annual General Meeting of Famous Brands Limited. Year 2021 was another uncertain year for the restaurant and hospitality industry. All our trading markets endured the dual pressures of continued COVID-19 restrictions and weak economic conditions.



Many of our franchise partners are still in the process of recovering from the impact of COVID-19. Whilst conditions have improved somewhat, trading activity is still below pre-pandemic levels, particularly in our signature brand category. Famous Brands remained resilient due to stringent financial management measures in response to the pandemic. This prudent and conservative approach meant that our revenue numbers improved in response to the first signs of economic recovery.



The Board was pleased to reinstate the payment of the dividend for the past financial year. The group has produced solid results and has a good outlook for future growth which allowed a dividend of [ZAR 2] per share to be