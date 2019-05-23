May 23, 2019 / NTS GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Fonterra Limited Q3 business update. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Miles Hurrell, CEO. Please go ahead.
Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
Thank you, and good afternoon. Miles Hurrell here joined this afternoon by Marc Rivers, our CFO; and Simon Till, Director of Capital Markets, who, of course, you know. So quickly, I'm just going to take you through firstly some update on our strategic review and some of the announcements that were put out this morning, some of the decisions and rationale, look at the third quarter performance, the outlook for the remainder of the year, and then a quick discussion on the F '19 and the F '20 milk price forecast.
But if I can start on the strategy. And we've announced earlier that we would come out in September with our new strategy. However, that is not precluding us from getting on and making some change with haste now for where we see opportunities that are going to be aligned with that future strategic
Q3 2019 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript
May 23, 2019 / NTS GMT
