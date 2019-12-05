Dec 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Dec 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marc Rivers
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO
* Miles Hurrell
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Arie Dekker
Jarden Limited, Research Division - Head of Research
* Marcus Curley
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of New Zealand Research
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fonterra Q1 Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Miles Hurrell, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us here this morning.
Q1 2020 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Trading Statement Presentation Transcript
Dec 05, 2019 / NTS GMT
