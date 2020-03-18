Mar 18, 2020 / 12:45AM GMT

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 interim results webcast. I'm Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive of Fonterra; and I'm joined here by Marc Rivers, Chief Financial Officer; and Simon Till, Director of Capital Markets.



Today, I'll take you through the headline numbers from our results, and then I'll pass across to Marc, who will take us through the detail behind the headlines. And then at the end of the presentation, we'll open up for your question and answers.



Before I begin, though, I want to recognize the unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in with regards to COVID-19. It is now a global event, and I thought so with people and families whose health have been impacted by this outbreak.



If we look at the financial results for the first 6 months of 2020, I'm pleased to say we've significantly lifted our financial performance. We've done this at the same time as we've continued to reset our business. We've introduced a new strategy, organized and resized our teams, so there's greater focus on customers and