May 21, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marc Rivers
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO
* Miles Hurrell
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
* Simon Till
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - Director of Capital Markets
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Marcus Curley
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of New Zealand Research
* Paul Jensz
PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fonterra Limited Q3 Investor Briefing Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
Thank you, and good morning,
Q3 2020 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Business Update Presentation Transcript
