May 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Marc Rivers

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CFO

* Miles Hurrell

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO

* Simon Till

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - Director of Capital Markets



Conference Call Participants

* Marcus Curley

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of New Zealand Research

* Paul Jensz

PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research



Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fonterra Limited Q3 Investor Briefing Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, and good morning,