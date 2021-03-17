Mar 17, 2021 / 12:45AM GMT

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Thank you for joining us. I'm Miles Hurrell, CEO, and joined here by Marc Rivers, CFO. I'm going to take you through the overview of our results and some of the progress we're making across a number of our regions. Marc will then take us through a more detailed analysis of the numbers before handing back to me, and we'll take you through what we can expect for the second half of the year.



But before I get into things, I want to highlight this will be our first interim results of reporting under our new customer-led operating model. So you'll see more emphasis on the 3 regions in today's presentations. Those regions, of course, are Asia Pacific, Greater China and the rest of the world we refer to as AMENA. And within each of the regions, you'll still see our 3 channels of Ingredients, Foodservice and Consumer.



So let's get into it. The team have delivered a positive set of results for the first 6 months of F '21. Sitting here in New Zealand, we've been relatively sheltered by the full impact of COVID-19. But for many of our people