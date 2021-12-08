Dec 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Tiaki Hunia -



(foreign language) Hello, everybody. It's my privilege to contribute to the opening of our annual general meeting. [Hyatt Yat] was composed by Justin Tipon of [Natham], and it speaks to new beginnings. It talks of hope and optimism that come with the promise of a new day.



(foreign language) I acknowledge our creator and those of our loved ones, who have departed over the past year, those whose memories and legacy live on amongst us all.



(foreign language) I acknowledge the local Iwi, the [Manukau], the [Te Wai-o-Hua], the (inaudible) and those who are here in attendance. Those of us here in Tamaki Makaurau, Auckland and the majority of our people joining in online from around (inaudible), New Zealand and the world.



(foreign language) Like the drawing of a new day, we look forward to the future with that same sense of hope and optimism in unity.



(foreign language) Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Over to you.



Peter James McBride - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - Chairman of the Board



Thanks, Tiaki. (foreign language)