Sep 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Good morning everyone, and welcome to our 2022 annual results briefing. Miles Hurrell, CEO. I'm joined here by Marc Rivers, our CFO. I'm going to kick things off with an overview of our performance before asking Marc to take us through a bit more of the details around the numbers. But before I get into it, I want to start by acknowledging and thanking our farmer owners and our people right around the world who continue to show up and deliver in what has been another tough year. The hard work and resilience of our people was reflected in the 2022 performance.



In particular, I'd like to acknowledge Marc, if you want to see a difficult time and under his leadership, we've rebuilt strengthen our Co-op balance sheet and increased the clarity and focus on achieving our financial goals. This is his last annual results for the Co-op and appropriately, it's a great set of numbers. So let's have a look at the results. I'm pleased to say it's a good news story for our Co-op, our farmer owners and unitholders and also New Zealand as a whole.



