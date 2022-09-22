Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Kurt. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q&A this afternoon. As said, I'm Miles Hurrell, CEO, but I'm joined here for today, Marc Rivers, our CFO; Chris Rowe, who will be acting Chief Financial Officer from the 1st of October; and Simon Till, Director of Capital Markets. And as you would have seen this morning, we released our market update for the F '22 annual results. And hopefully, you've had a chance to review those results and listen to the briefing video, which we put on our website.



But in summary, we've had a good year. Headline level starts with the milk price, $9.30 per kilogram of milk solids, but also improved earnings, $0.35, the top