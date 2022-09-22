Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Fonterra 2022 Annual Results Investor Briefing Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Miles Hurrell, our CEO of Fonterra. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - CEO
Thank you, Kurt. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q&A this afternoon. As said, I'm Miles Hurrell, CEO, but I'm joined here for today, Marc Rivers, our CFO; Chris Rowe, who will be acting Chief Financial Officer from the 1st of October; and Simon Till, Director of Capital Markets. And as you would have seen this morning, we released our market update for the F '22 annual results. And hopefully, you've had a chance to review those results and listen to the briefing video, which we put on our website.
But in summary, we've had a good year. Headline level starts with the milk price, $9.30 per kilogram of milk solids, but also improved earnings, $0.35, the top
Full Year 2022 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...