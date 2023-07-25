Jul 25, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Peter James McBride - Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. My name is Peter McBride, Chairman of the Board of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited. I have pleasure in welcoming you to the Virtual Special Meeting of Shareholders of Fonterra to consider the proposed capital return. Thank you for joining.



I now declare the meeting open. The notice of meeting was sent to all shareholders listed on the share register as at 19 June 2023 and will be taken as read. Not less than 50 shareholders who, between them, hold not less than 2% of the voting rights have cast postal votes either by mail or electronically or are present in person online. This means we have the requisite quorum.



The agenda for the meeting is set out on the slide. Surely, I will address the meeting. We will then move to the resolution, which relates to the approval of the scheme of arrangement relating to the capital return. There will then be an opportunity to ask questions and vote online. I will then close the meeting. If you have any technical difficulties during the meeting,