Apr 26, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Grant - Wave Cloud Technology Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



I think we can kick it off, right?



Operator



Absolutely. Over to you, John.



John Grant - Wave Cloud Technology Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good. Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to FirstWave's FY '23 Q3 update. My name is John Grant, and I'm Non-Executive Chair of FirstWave. I've got a bit of a croaky voice this morning, so my apologies. I'm joined by CEO, Managing Director, and major shareholder, Danny Maher; and Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Iain Bartram.



You can see the agenda for today on the slide. I'll make a few introductory comments before handing over to Danny to take you through the highlights for the quarter. Iain will then deal with the financial performance before handing back to Danny for a broader update. We'll then open the call for your questions.



When a company like FirstWave is on quarterly reporting, sometimes, the business cycle doesn't match its reporting cycle. It's a bit like that