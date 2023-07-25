Jul 25, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Grant Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd-Non-Executive Chairman



And Ruth, with that introduction, it being 9:30, good morning to all on the call, and welcome to FirstWave's FY23 Q4 update. For those of you who haven't been on one of these updates before, my name is John Grant, and I'm Non-Executive Chair of FirstWave. I'm joined again today by CEO, Managing Director, and major shareholder Danny Maher; and Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Iain Bartram.



You can see the agenda for today on this slide. I'll make a few introductory comments before handing over to Danny to take you through the highlights for the quarter. Iain will then deal with the financial performance before handing back to Danny for a broader update. We'll then open your call for questions.



You'll recall, I hope, the three key elements of the strategy Danny put to the board in July last year: sales-led culture, grow faster, and be capital efficient. He and the Board have applied this lens increasingly across each area of the business.



We know the limitations of our financial