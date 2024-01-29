Jan 29, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

John Grant - Firstwave Cloud Technology Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks very much, Ruth. Good morning all and welcome to FirstWave's FY24 Q2 update. For those of you who haven't joined one of these updates before, my name is John Grant and I'm non-executive chair of FirstWave. I'm joined again today by CEO, Managing Director and major shareholder, Danny Maher and chief operating officer, chief CFO and Company Secretary, Ian Bartram.



You can see the agenda for today on the slide. I'll make a few introductory comments before handing over to Danny to take you through the highlights of the quarter. We'll then go to Ian to deal with financial performance before handing back to Danny for a broader business update. We'll then open the call for your questions.



So two things stand out for me in Q2. Firstly, in Q1, we announced an organizational restructure with Ian taking on more of the operational responsibility as COO and Danny's significantly more involved in the sales and marketing business.



If I just stand back for a moment to look at the result of these changes, I think it's