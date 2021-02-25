Feb 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for calling in. A fair bit of news that was released to the market this morning, so consequently, we have a fair bit to get through this morning. I'll try and stay on point. And as usual, at the conclusion of my presentation, there'll be a Q&A session, which will be moderated by the call manager.



I'm going to be referring to the document that is titled, Acquisition and 2020 Full Year Results Presentation, which was released to the ASX this morning. I'll give you turn page numbers, just so you know what I'm looking at. But fundamentally, it's to announce an acquisition that we've finalized overnight in Chile of a business, Yapo, which is the leading general classifieds