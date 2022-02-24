Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Frontier Digital Ventures FY '21 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Shaun Di Gregorio, CEO and Founder. Please go ahead.



Shaun Antony Di Gregorio - Frontier Digital Ventures Limited - Founder, CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Well, good morning or good afternoon, as the case might be where you are. Welcome again to our conference on our 2021 full year results. So a bit of information to get through this morning, and thank everyone for participating in the call. I'll give you a quick overrun of a number of parts of the business. Firstly, just to remind people of kind of who we are and what we do. So we operate online marketplaces in emerging markets. We divide our group into essentially 3 geographic categories. That's FDV LatAm, FDV Asia, FDV MENA. We undertook this restructure toward the end of last year, and this is really designed to give us far more operating flexibility, far more focus in our regions and look for more opportunity within