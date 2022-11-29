Nov 29, 2022 / 04:15AM GMT

Darren Cooke - AuTECO Minerals Ltd - CEO



Thank you very much, Paul. It's great to be back home in Melbourne, finally, to present the AuTECO story.



Look, just a brief introduction to AuTECO for those that aren't familiar with the story. As Paul mentioned in the introduction, well, our project is called the Pickle Crow project. And it's located in Ontario, Canada. It's a really stable Tier 1 jurisdiction. We're about 400 kilometers north of a town called Thunder Bay. And there is great infrastructure there adjacent to the project. So we're very blessed with the jurisdictional location of the project.



The main core of the project focuses on the Pickle Crow gold mine, and that was one of Canada's highest-grade producing gold mines. They pulled 1.5 million ounces of gold out of the ground between 1935 and 1966 at an incredible grade of 16.1 grams per tonne. So the style of mineralization that they mined and the methods they use remind me a lot of what they used to use at Ballarat and Bendigo.



And in case you didn't know, I did study university in Melbourne, and I'm very familiar