Dec 01, 2022 / 12:15AM GMT

Paul Armstrong - Read Corporate - Principal



Welcome back to the second session of Resources Rising Stars. I'm Paul Armstrong from Read Corporate. What a cracking day for an investment conference. If you haven't had a chance to catch up with what happened on the markets last night, it's the metal prices went for a strong run following the statements from (inaudible) the Fed; basically being interpreted as the Fed will go for a 0.5 rate rises moving forward rather than 0.75. The market loved it. Hence, the market's up very strongly this morning. And metal prices went for a nice run with it, including the gold price.



We have half a dozen gold companies at the conference today. You just heard from Bellevue, you're about to hear from a Bellevue stable mate, AuTECO. It's part of the Stephen -- Steve Parsons led camp. Darren Cooke, the Chief Executive is going to present to us. The company has amassed a 2.2-million-ounce resource at Pickle Crow project in Canada. More notably, that's 7.8 grams a tonne. And that resource is growing.



This is another example of creating value for shareholders in