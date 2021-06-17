Jun 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Belinda Hutchinson AC -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited AGM. And it's great to see somebody in the room this year as opposed to last year when we were all virtual. We still are going to hold this meeting in a hybrid format because of the ongoing corona situation and people being unable to join us. So we will have a number of our shareholders and others and our directors online today.



So I'm Belinda Hutchinson. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Future Generation Global, and I'm delighted to be here chairing this meeting today. Sadly, this is going to be my last meeting as Chairman, as I'm going to be retiring, very sadly, after just an amazingly rewarding 6 years with this company. And I'll talk more about that later.



So before I begin, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, on whose lands we meet today. They have been here for tens of thousands of years, and we pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I'd like to introduce my fellow directors who -- we have some on stage, and