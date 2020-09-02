Sep 02, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Louise Walsh - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - CEO



(technical difficulty)



Louise Walsh, the CEO of the Future Generation companies: Future Generation Australia, otherwise known as FGX; and Future Generation Global, FGG. Thank you for joining us today for the Future Generation Investor Conference Call and Webinar, which is designed to update you on primarily our half year results.



I am joined by Founder and Director, Geoff Wilson AO, who also chairs the Investment Committee of FGX and sits on the Investment Committee of FGG. We're also joined by L1 Capital Joint Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Mark Landau, as L1 is one of our FGX fund managers. As well as joining us this afternoon is Munro Partners' Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Nick Griffin. And Munro is one of our FGG fund managers.



During this call, we will provide you with an update on both FGX and FGG's half year results and the investment portfolio performance. Our pro bono fund managers will discuss their current views on the market and provide one of their stock picks or