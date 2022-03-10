Mar 10, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Geoffrey James Wilson - Wilson Asset Management(International)Pty Limited-Chairman&Portfolio Manager



My name is Geoff Wilson, and you've dialed into the FGX and FGG, that's Future Generation Australia and Future Generation Global webinars. This is your company, and thank you all for sending in a lot of questions. There are some really good quality questions, which we'll be answering a little later in this webinar. And in terms of what we've got today, I'll just give you the intro and I'll be around for questions and answers.



But we have -- obviously, this seminar or the company is led by Caroline Gurney, who's joined us recently as CEO of the Future Generation Entities. Now we're incredibly excited that Caroline -- we're able to get Caroline to join us. As you'd be aware that we had a very extensive search for a new CEO. One of the best search firms in the world, like say, Egon Zehnder, was doing the work for us. And we're very excited to have Caroline join the team and really going to be the one that's leading Future