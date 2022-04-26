Apr 26, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Caroline Gurney - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - CEO



My name is Caroline Gurney. I am the CEO of Future Generation. And I'm delighted to welcome you and our guest speakers. We have Bill, Mark and Eamonn talking to you today. I just wanted to start with a short update on Future Generation, and then going through to our guest speakers and then finishing with the Q&A. What is really exciting to tell you about today is that we're actually going to be going across the country to 9 cities. And hopefully, we're going to be meeting all of our shareholders as many as possible in May, and we're calling it Future Generation Live. And there, you're going to hear more from some of our Pro Bono fund managers and our charity partners.



So please visit our website to register your attendance. Excitingly, also, we launched our new podcast series and it's called 2Fold: Investing for Impact. And I'm going to be speaking to leaders each month about their 2 driving purposes in life. So subscribe and listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform. And my first episode was with Natasha Stott