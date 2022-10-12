Oct 12, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Caroline Gurney - Future Generation Investment Company Limited - CEO



Welcome to the Future Generation's webinar. Before I begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. The traditional custodians of this land we met here on Sydney, and I pay my respects to both elders, both past, present and emerging. So I'm really delighted to be joined today in person by renowned fund manager, David Paradice, who founded Paradice Investment Management in 1999, and he manages funds for both Future Generation Global and Future Generation Australia, and he does that pro bono. So with no management fees and no performance fees. And we have Steve Anthony, who helped cofound Giant Steps. One of Future Generation Australia's social impact partners. For those that don't know, Giant Steps specializes in working together to develop high-quality education and support for students with autism spectrum disorder and complex needs.



So today's webinar, we're going to speak to our guests, Dave and Steve. And then Marty is going to come into the room, and we're going to give you an update afterwards on