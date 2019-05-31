Half Year 2019 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eclipx First Half 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 31st of May 2019.



I will now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Julian Russell, CEO for the Eclipx Group. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Julian Russell - Eclipx Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Vincent, and good morning all, and thanks for joining the company's first half results. With me in the room is Jason Muhs; and our Chairman, Kerry Roxburgh. I'd like to start by saying the group results is clearly very disappointing and it is unacceptable, and we have a definitive clear plan to address this.



If I turn over to Slide 5 of the presentation, I want to point out a few points.



So firstly, Eclipx has strayed away from its core strength. The group has become overly complex, and the pursuits of inorganic growth, poor integration and significant cost overruns have led to this adverse outcome. The core