Full Year 2020 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eclipx Group FY '20 Full Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Julian Russell, CEO. Please go ahead.



Julian Russell - Eclipx Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our FY'20 results presentation. We're very pleased with the full year results and believe it reflects strongly on our business model and our team. With Simplification now behind us, the business is in a much stronger position to pursue profitable growth by managing our external risks. We have a very clear execution pathway to deliver growth in each of our target markets called Strategic Pathways.



Now before I get into that in more detail, let's start with the results overview on Slide 5. We're very happy with our core performance, delivering growth in both EBITDA and cash NPATA, while proactively managing our way through COVID. As you know, COVID emerged late in our first half, and we acted quickly and decisively. Beyond staff well-being