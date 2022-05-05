Half Year 2022 Eclipx Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Julian Russell - Eclipx Group Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining our first half '22 results presentation. Today, we are presenting to another record set of results for the group. We have seen absolute outperformance across every line item. I'll cover the highlights shortly and then hand across to Damien to go through the financials and the relative strengths of our operating model. We will then briefly update on our outlook before taking questions.



First, let's start with the performance highlights on Slide 5. This is the best 6-month operating performance in our group's history. NPATA was up 58% to $62.1 million. The group delivered positive JAWS again, namely 26% revenue expansion and 2% cost reduction.



For the first time ever, we've delivered a balance sheet with no net debt. As a