Half Year 2023 Fleetpartners Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the FleetPartners Group Limited HY '23 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Damien Berrell, CEO; and Mr. James Owens, CFO. Please go ahead.



Damien Berrell - FleetPartners Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Kamidy. Good morning, and thank you for joining the FleetPartners FY '23 first half results presentation. The name change the FleetPartners did in March clearly reflects our absolute focus on core purpose and business. We are pleased to report that these results confirm strong underlying commercial activity and how well FleetPartners is positioned for growth in any environment. I'll cover the highlights shortly and then hand across to James to go through the financials, including the segment results. We will then briefly update on our outlook before taking questions.



Turning now to Slide 5 on the performance highlights. Let's start with AUMOF. That's the fundamental driver of our income and