May 08, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the FleetPartners Group Limited HY '23 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Damien Berrell, CEO; and Mr. James Owens, CFO. Please go ahead.
Damien Berrell - FleetPartners Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Kamidy. Good morning, and thank you for joining the FleetPartners FY '23 first half results presentation. The name change the FleetPartners did in March clearly reflects our absolute focus on core purpose and business. We are pleased to report that these results confirm strong underlying commercial activity and how well FleetPartners is positioned for growth in any environment. I'll cover the highlights shortly and then hand across to James to go through the financials, including the segment results. We will then briefly update on our outlook before taking questions.
Turning now to Slide 5 on the performance highlights. Let's start with AUMOF. That's the fundamental driver of our income and
Half Year 2023 Fleetpartners Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...