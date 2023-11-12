Full Year 2023 Fleetpartners Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining the FleetPartners FY '23 full year results presentation. Today's results confirm 3 fundamental strengths for FleetPartners' ongoing performance. First, we are successfully leveraging well-established tailwinds helping to underpin growth next year despite ongoing economic and supply volatility. Secondly, our market segment focus through strategic pathways and disciplined project management of Accelerate are both obviously delivering. And thirdly, we have clearly identified and are leveraging the defensive characteristics of the FleetPartners business model. I want to talk briefly to how each of these streams have contributed to this year's performance, and then I'll hand across to James to go through the