Fleetpartners Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Gail Pemberton - Fleetpartners Group Ltd - Non-Executive Director



Good morning. My name is Gail Pemberton, and I'm Chair of the Board of Directors of Fleetpartners Group and Chair of this meeting.



Ladies and gentlemen, it's now 9:00 AM. The appointed time for holding the meeting, and I'm advised by the Company's Secretary that the necessary quorum is present. I therefore have pleasure in declaring the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Fleetpartners open, and I thank you for attending, including those shareholders who have joined us by teleconference.



I'll commence today's proceedings by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The traditional owners of the land and pay my respects to elders, past and present.



This morning, I'll provide a brief overview of our business and achievements during the 2023 financial year. And then our Chief Executive Damien Berrell will give an update on the business, including expectations for FY24 post our first quarter performance.



There will then be time for questions from shareholders when we move to the formal