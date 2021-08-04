Aug 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

Warrick Lace - Reach Markets - Head of IR



Okay, now we turn to Farm Pride Foods, a company with over 1.2 million egg-laying birds and a further 200,000 birds under contract supply. So they say that's about 8% of Australia's national flock. Also, any advice or information in today's presentation is general nature, [does not consider your personal] circumstances. You need to consider for yourself whether it is appropriate for you.



And I'm delighted to welcome their CEO, Daryl Bird. You heard me correctly, I'm not making that up. Daryl, you are living proof that nominative determinism is thriving. The stars have obviously aligned. You've filled your destiny in this role. But I look forward to hearing more about Farm Pride. And you should have controls of the deck now.



Daryl Bird - Farm Pride Foods Ltd. - CEO



Thank you, Warrick. Thanks for having me on Reach Markets. Look, today, I'll talk about the Australian egg market. Many of you won't have much knowledge of that market. It has annual revenues just under $1 billion. I'll also discuss our company's position