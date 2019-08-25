Full Year 2019 Freightways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Freightways Analyst Briefing Conference Call hosted by Mike Troughear. My name is Sunder, and I will be your event manager. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded for training and monitoring purposes.



And now I would like to hand over to Mark. Please proceed.



Mark Troughear - Freightways Limited - CEO



Well, good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for the Freightways full year presentation from Auckland, not Paris, France, here at the UBS offices. So I've got here with me, Mark Royle, CFO; Neil Wilson, General Manager of Freightways; Steve Wells, General Manager of the Express Package Division. We'll go through the result that was posted up on the NZX website and then just take any questions near the end.



In terms of agenda, we'll work through highlights, the performance of the divisions, talk about the dividend strategy, outlook and conclusion. If you move to Page 6, we'll get into the highlights. So the highlights for us this year were