Freightways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark John Verbiest - Freightways Limited - Independent Chairman



Shareholders and guests, welcome to Freightways Annual Shareholder Meeting. I'm Mark Verbiest, and I'm the Chairman of Freightways. I declare the meeting open.



The meeting has been duly convened, and a quorum is present. The minutes of last year's meeting are held by the Company Secretary and General Counsel.



Today, given the COVID level in Auckland, we are running this meeting as a virtual meeting using the Computershare online meeting platform. Welcome to everyone joining us online wherever you are based. Again, due to the COVID levels around New Zealand, the Freightways Board of Directors and executive team are also joining from a variety of locations around the country.



As this is the first time we've held our annual shareholder meeting completely online rather than as a physical and virtual hybrid, I'd like to specifically draw your attention to the procedures for asking questions and for voting. As set out in our virtual meeting guide, any shareholder or proxy attending the meeting is eligible to ask a