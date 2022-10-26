Freightways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark Cooper Cairns - Freightways Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and fellow shareholders. I am Mark Cairns, the Chairman of Freightways. Welcome to our Annual Shareholders Meeting. It's great to be able to meet again in person, and a very warm welcome to those joining us online also.



With us today are my fellow directors: Mark Rushworth; Peter Kean; Abby Foote; Fiona Oliver; and David Gibson. David Gibson joined the Board in April earlier this year and will address the meeting a little later today on his election. We'll be shortly hearing from our Chief Executive, Mark Troughear. Up on the stage, we also have our Chief Financial Officer, Stephan Deschamps and our General Counsel and company Secretary, Nicola Silke. Other members of our Executive are also present in the room today, keen for a chat with you over a cup of tea after the Annual Meeting.



A welcome to the company's auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers and the company's external legal advisors, Russell McVeagh, who are also with us today.



We have a quorum of shareholders