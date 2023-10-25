Freightways Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Mark Cooper Cairns - Freightways Group Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Mark Cairns, the Chairman of Freightways. Welcome to today's Annual Shareholders Meeting. It is great to be meeting in person again, and a very warm welcome to the people joining us online also. With us today are my fellow directors, Mark Rushworth; Peter Kean, Abby Foote, David Gibson and Fiona Oliver.



Mark and Peter are standing for reelection and will address the meeting later today. We'll shortly be hearing from our Chief Executive, Mark Troughear. Up on the stage, we also have our Chief Financial Officer, Stephan Deschamps, and our General Counsel and Company Secretary, Nicola Silke.



Other members of our executive are also present in the room today, keen to have a chat with you over a sausage roll after the conclusion of the formal business. Also here today are the company's auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers and the company's external legal advisers, Russell McVeagh.



We have a quorum of shareholders, so I declare the meeting open. Firstly, a few