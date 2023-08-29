Full Year 2023 Gale Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GALE Pacific Limited FY23 earnings release. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Paul Marcantonio, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



John Paul Marcantonio - GALE Pacific Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone in Australia, afternoon and good evening to anyone else who may be in other parts of the world today. As -- I'm John Paul Marcantonio, CEO and MD of GALE Pacific Limited.



With me on the call this evening or this morning is Sheryl Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of GALE Pacific. And we're happy to be able to take you through this information today and glad that you joined us this morning for this release.



A bit about the company if there's anyone on the line or listening today that doesn't know specifically about who we are and what we do. GALE Pacific is one of the world's largest leading technical fabric and technical textile manufacturers. We go to market under primarily two brands,