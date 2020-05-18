Q1 2020 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Nader Ghabbour - GB Auto Corp - Deputy CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the first quarter of 2020. I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during these challenging times. And I'm confident that we will all emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.



Ladies and gentlemen, GB Auto began the year on a high note. Despite the typically low seasonality of the first quarter, our market was on the path towards recovery. And we were anticipating a second -- a strong rebound across all our lines of business. However, like all businesses across the world, the automotive sector is taking the hit from COVID-19.