Q3 2020 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

From GB Auto, we have Mr. Nader Ghabbour, Deputy CEO presenting 3Q 9M '20 results.



Nader Ghabbour - GB Auto S.A.E. - Deputy CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the third quarter of 2020. I will begin today's discussion with an overview of the group's performance before opening the floor to your questions.



Our results for the third quarter showcase an encouraging recovery across our markets. The pace at which conditions normalized following the lifting of the restrictions and the strength and demand pickup have, in fact, exceeded our most bullish expectations.



Volumes across our lines of businesses have taken a turn and continue to grow, driving strong topline growth of 53.9% quarter on quarter to EGP6.2 billion. Meanwhile, our improved pricing and