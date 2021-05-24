Q1 2021 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our Q1-'21 results presentation conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. From GB Auto, we have Mr. Nader Ghabbour, CEO, presenting 1Q-'21 results.



I will hand over to Mr. Nader for his presentation. We will have a Q&A session. Mr. Nader.



Nader Ghabbour - GB Auto SAE - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the first quarter of 2021. I will begin today's discussion with an overview of the group's performance before opening the floor to your questions.



GB Auto kicks of the year to a strong start, delivering solid year-on-year results at our top and bottom line in Q1 '21. We headed into the new year with our eyes set on capitalizing on improved market conditions, and we were successful in capturing pent-up demand following the period of COVID-19 related restrictions and global economic challenges.



At our auto and auto-related segment, recovering demand levels as consumers have started