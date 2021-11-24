Q3 2021 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the third quarter of 2021. I will begin today's discussion with an overview of the group's performance before opening the floor to your questions.



I am pleased to report a solid set of results for the third quarter of '21. Our performance was driven by the strong demand for our products and services across the group's lines of business, which was supported by the significant improvement in market conditions. At our auto and auto-related segment, revenues grew by 13.6% quarter on quarter, and by 35.1% year on year to EGP6.5 billion in the third quarter of