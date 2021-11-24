Nov 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Please stand by. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our 3Q-'21 results presentation conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. From GB Auto, we have Mr. Nader Ghabbour, CEO, presenting 3Q-'21 results.
I will now hand over to Mr. Nader for his presentation, and then, we will have a Q&A session. Mr. Nader?
Nader Ghabbour - GB Auto SAE - CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the third quarter of 2021. I will begin today's discussion with an overview of the group's performance before opening the floor to your questions.
I am pleased to report a solid set of results for the third quarter of '21. Our performance was driven by the strong demand for our products and services across the group's lines of business, which was supported by the significant improvement in market conditions. At our auto and auto-related segment, revenues grew by 13.6% quarter on quarter, and by 35.1% year on year to EGP6.5 billion in the third quarter of
Q3 2021 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...