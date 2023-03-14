Q4 2022 GB Auto SAE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Nader Ghabbour - GP Auto SAE - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining our results call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. I will begin today's discussion with an overview of the macroeconomic landscape and the group's performance within this context. We will then open the floor to your questions.



2022 are certainly difficult and unpredictable. We navigated challenging market conditions including the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, restrictions on imports, and the slowdown in opening letters of credit. Which ultimately led to considerably limited supply across our automotive lines of business. We are hopeful that the adoption of a flexible exchange rates will improve FX