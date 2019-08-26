Full Year 2019 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to GDI annual results teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Steven Gillard. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Welcome, everyone. At GDI, we had another year of success. And we've positioned the portfolio to be heavily weighted to Perth, and we've delevered the balance sheet. And we're very disciplined with our balance sheet as we see there will be opportunities in the near future. The assets are well positioned to capture significant upside. And we've increased the NTA to $1.26, up $0.08 from June 2018. FFO $0.0896, distribution $0.0775, in line with guidance, and we've also -- we will maintain that distribution for the next 6 months -- or next 12 months, yes. Absolute total return 13.3% for FY '19. Absolute total return since listing 15.27% per annum. And securityholder return since listing 14.52%