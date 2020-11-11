GDI Property Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Gina Nancy Mcgregor Anderson - GDI Property Group - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Gina Anderson, and I probably should -- my name is Gina Anderson, as Chairman of GDI, I will chair the Annual General Meeting of GDI Property Group Limited. And I've also been appointed as GDI Funds Management Limited, the responsible entity for the GDI Property Trust, as the Chairman of GDI Property Trust's General Meeting today. These meetings will occur concurrently.



Well, it's been a most unusual year, and I'll talk about COVID-19 in my address later in the AGM. However, what COVID has done is accelerate the need to adopt technology to assist how we do business. And so this year, for the very first time, we are holding this AGM as a hybrid meeting.



To that end, I'm very pleased to welcome all securityholders, those participating online through GDI's first virtual meeting platform, and I'd especially like to thank those of you who are attending in person.



There is talk of amending legislation to allow listed companies to conduct all AGMs virtually, but your