Half Year 2021 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Welcome everybody to our half year results. We've had a solid -- a lot of progress this year in relation to our developments. We've got the DA approved and hopefully have the building approval approved in -- very shortly in relation to the WS2 development. The Mill Green, we've got the DA lodged, and we're happy to have in the near future, a very imminent future our DA approved on that. We've settled the Hay Street property.



We've had some solid leasing, although really, we had to stage -- set GDI for a perfect recovery. But obviously, with COVID et cetera, major businesses and smaller businesses have found it difficult making decisions. And we're sort of -- we're in a bit of a transition period --