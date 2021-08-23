Full Year 2021 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Well, welcome, everybody, to GDI Property Group's annual results. I'm Steve Gillard, and I have David Williams, our CFO, here with me.



If you have -- we really would wanting to execute on strategy. And we believe we've had a very, very positive year. We've got the DA approved and we got construction commenced. We're very sure we'll commenced. We've signed the building contract in relation to WS2, which is the building next to Westralia Square, and completion will be in late 2022. Already, we've had strong leasing activity there. But we feel that once we start to build, there'll be significant interest in that building.



1 Mill Street we've had the DA approved. We're seeking tenant precommitment and/or project partners to potentially build that building. There is, again, strong interest with good solid inquiry out there. And we've done a lot of work in relation to lease expiries in the Perth market, and a lot of them would come exactly when the completion of these buildings would be there.



50 Cavill Avenue, we've