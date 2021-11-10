GDI Property Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Gina Nancy Mcgregor Anderson - GDI Property Group - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Gina Anderson. As Chairman of GDI, I will chair the Annual General Meeting of GDI Property Group Limited. I've also been appointed by GDI Funds Management Limited, the responsible entity for GDI Property Trust as Chairman of the GDI Property Trust General Meeting today. These meetings will occur concurrently.



Like last year, we are holding this AGM as a hybrid meeting. Please forgive the additional admin and instructions that this all entails. However, it's -- I'm delighted to welcome all security holders, those participating online and through GDI's virtual platform -- meeting platform. And I'd especially like to thank those of you who are here today in person. It's terrific to see you.



Unfortunately, with COVID, it means we can't offer anyone here morning tea and a biscuit. But please feel free to linger and ask us any questions that you would prefer to do so outside the formalities of the meeting, social distancing, of course. For those attending the meeting online,