Full Year 2022 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Welcome, everybody, to GDI's annual results.



I'm just going to start off with the leasing market in Perth. [So] we're not as progressive as we'd like to be, but however, the borders only opened in late March. And we've -- since then, we've done over 8,000 square meters of leasing deals. And we have significant amount of proposals [out, and we're] on short lists. And we're certainly seeing significant levels of inquiry from the larger tenants and remain very confident in the short- to medium-term outlook of that Perth office market and with the significant amount of projects and growth. We've -- since the borders have opened, we have done significant leasing. And we're very confident in that market in the short term -- short to medium term.



Operational highlights. Our