Aug 21, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GDI Property Group Annual Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Stephen Burns, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Stephen Geoffrey Burns - GDI Property Group - MD, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining GDI Property Group's annual results and my first. Joining me today is Dave Williams, our CFO.
In terms of a quick snapshot, I joined as an interim in March and made permanent in June, just reflecting so far on that journey. I think there's a lot of management changes underway as is Board renewal. I think, effectively, we've had a very good bunch of senior managers that are fully engaged and accountable.
In terms of the people we have, I believe we've got the best development expert in the Perth market, who was involved in delivering Brookfield Place but more recently, our WS2. We've got, I would argue, the best leasing expert in the Perth market, John Byrne, who's seen many a cycle. We've
Full Year 2023 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 21, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...