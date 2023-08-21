Full Year 2023 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GDI Property Group Annual Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Stephen Burns, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Stephen Geoffrey Burns - GDI Property Group - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining GDI Property Group's annual results and my first. Joining me today is Dave Williams, our CFO.



In terms of a quick snapshot, I joined as an interim in March and made permanent in June, just reflecting so far on that journey. I think there's a lot of management changes underway as is Board renewal. I think, effectively, we've had a very good bunch of senior managers that are fully engaged and accountable.



In terms of the people we have, I believe we've got the best development expert in the Perth market, who was involved in delivering Brookfield Place but more recently, our WS2. We've got, I would argue, the best leasing expert in the Perth market, John Byrne, who's seen many a cycle. We've