Half Year 2019 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2019 half year results presentation for G8 Education Limited. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education, and I'm joined today by the Group CFO, Sharyn Williams. We'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time at the end for any questions.



Slide 5 sets out the statutory results for the half year. I won't dwell on this slide other than to point out that the group's reported results have been materially impacted by the introduction of the new accounting standard for leases, and I'll refer people to the recent market presentation by Sharyn, which set out in detail the impact of the new accounting standards on the