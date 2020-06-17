G8 Education Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Graham Johnson - G8 Education Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mark Johnson, and I am the Chairman of G8 Education Limited. It is my pleasure to welcome you to G8 Education Limited's Annual General Meeting.



A quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land upon which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. As you know, the meeting today is being run as a fully virtual meeting. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist in further curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders going forward.



Gary Carroll, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and I, are together here in Sydney. Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, all other G8 directors being Julie Cogin, Susan Forrester, David Foster, Peter Trimble and Margaret Zabel, are joining us today via teleconference.



Today, I will be