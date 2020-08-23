Aug 23, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited half year results investor call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gary Carroll, CEO. Please go ahead.
Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Kelly. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Half Year Results for G8 Education Limited. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director for G8 Education, and I'm joined on today's call by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams.
As we've done in the past, we'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning and then provide time for any questions. But before I start the formal presentation, I'd like to acknowledge the entire G8 Education team for their outstanding courage and efforts during what's been an incredibly challenging period.
Slides 4, 5 and 6 provide a summary of key events and achievements during the half, covering the impact of COVID-19, our financial results as well as an
Half Year 2020 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
